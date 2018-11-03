TheKnightReport.Net

Here's what you need to know about the game.

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights are back after a bye week and they are now set to take on the Wisconsin Badgers. This weeks matchup originally opened up with Wisconsin as a -30 point favorite as the Scarlet Knights are currently 1-7 on the season. On the flip side, the Badgers are coming off a tough loss to the Northwestern Wildcats 31-17.

PLAYERS TO WATCH:

#12 QB Alex Hornibrook: As the starting quarterback for the Wisconsin Badgers, Hornibrook is 25-5 and 19-3 versus Big Ten opponents. He missed the game last week but has since been cleared to play this weekend versus Rutgers. He has thrown for 1,251 yards and 11 touchdowns on the season so far.

#23 RB Jonathan Taylor: Taylor is one of the most explosive and consistent running backs in the country and is the nation’s leading rusher. Taylor averages 144.4 yards per game and 6.4 yards per carry.



The New Jersey native broke Adrian Peterson’s FBS record for rushing yards by a freshman with 1,977 rushing yards on 299 carries. Jonathan Taylor is also a semifinalist for the Maxwell Award watch list and is a Doak Walker candidate for the nation’s best running back in his sophomore campaign.

Wisconsin Offensive Line: Michael Deiter who is the Senior left guard for the Badgers will be making his 50th career start vs Rutgers. Only 4 other players have made 50 more career starts in school history. Michael Deiter stands at 6’6” and 310 lbs. and is the leader of the offensive line. Dieter is an Outland Trophy candidate for the nation’s best interior offensive lineman.

This Wisconsin offensive line is one of the best in the run game, in which they average 6.57 yards per play. That ranks 10th best for a Power Five school. Under head coach Paul Chryst the offense has increased its average yards per play every year dating back to 2015.