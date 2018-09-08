Here's what you need to know about the game.

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights are set to take on the Ohio State Buckeyes once again this season. This matchup will arguably be the toughest game of the season for the Scarlet Knights as they travel out to Ohio State to take on the number five ranked program in the country.

#7 QB Dwayne Haskins - The former Rutgers target just recently took over as the teams starting quarterback for the first time this season. He is coming off a pretty good first career start vs. Oregon State where he threw for 300+ yards and five touchdowns. Haskins was named the Big Ten offensive player of the week this previous week.

#25 RB Mike Weber - It appears the Buckeyes have a little bit of a committee when it comes to the running back position, but Weber took lead back last weekend in the teams 77-31 win over Oregon State. While Weber only racked up 600+ yards last season, he started out pretty good this season with 20 carries for 186 yards and three touchdowns.

#97 DL Nick Bosa - Along with having the offensive player of the week, the Buckeyes also had the defensive player of the week per CBS in Bosa. He had four tackles, two sacks and two tackles for loss vs. the Beavers and he is one of the favorites for being named an All-American.

RECORD LAST SEASON: 12-2 (8-1) / Wins against #2 Penn State, #12 Michigan state, #4 Wisconsin, and #8 USC.

SERIES HISTORY: This will be the fifth matchup between the two schools, Ohio State leads the series 4-0.

STORY - Behind Enemy Lines with BuckeyeGrove.com Publisher Kevin Noon

THE SKINNY: The Scarlet Knights need to show they can be competitive. Of course a lot of people aren’t expecting the Scarlet Knights to win, but they need to at the very least score and show they can be competitive to make a point. Last two seasons the Scarlet Knights could not find the end zone, but expect them to at least score this year and look more competitive then the previous two.