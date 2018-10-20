TheKnightReport.Net

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights are set to take the gridiron once again this week as they'll take on the Northwestern Wildcats in yet another conference game. This weeks matchup originally opened up with Northwestern as a -21.5 point favorite as the Scarlet Knights are coming off the teams sixth straight loss to Maryland. On the flip side, the Wildcats are coming a very close overtime win against the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

PLAYERS TO WATCH:

#18 QB Clayton Thorson - The 6-foot-4 and 226-pound senior quarterback has thrown for 1,755 passing yards and nine passing touchdowns this year, but he has been inconsistent with protecting the football with seven interceptions. Thorson is a quarterback who can not only do damage with his arm, but also has a positive effect in the ground game too. Right now Thorson ranks 10th in Big Ten history with 9,303 career passing yards.

#2 WR Flynn Nagel - He is listed at 5-foot-11 and 195-pounds and is a pretty scrappy wide receiver for the Northwestern offense. He currently leads the team in receptions and yards with 48 catches and 622 receiving yards. This season Nagel is coming off one of his best performances in week eight against Nebraska where he finished with 220 receiving yards, the third most in NIU history for a single game. Northwestern’s offensive weapon ranks second in the country with 8.0 receptions per game.

#97 DL Joe Gaziano - On the other side of the ball, the Northwestern Wildcats a returning veteran on the defensive line in Gaziano. Last season he finished with 13 TFLs and nine sacks. He already has three and a half sacs so far this season so expect to hear his name a lot on Saturday as the Rutgers protection hasn't been the best this year.

RECORD LAST SEASON: 10-3 (7-2) / Significant wins against Iowa, Michigan State, Kentucky

SERIES HISTORY: This will be the fourth matchup between the two schools, Rutgers leads the series with three wins to none.

BEHIND ENEMY LINES WITH LOUIE VACCHER OF WILDCATREPORT.COM