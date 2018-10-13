TKR Game Preview: Maryland Terrapins Edition
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights are set to take the field against the Maryland Terrapins once again in a divisional game, after winning 31-24 last year in Piscataway.
This years matchup has the Maryland Terrapins as -21.5 point favorites by most Las Vegas insiders as the Scarlet Knights are coming off another tough conference loss. The teams most recent loss came to the likes Illinois by a score of 38-17.
Here's what you need to know about the game.
TV: Big Ten Network
Line: Maryland -21.5 (per VegasInsider)
WHO: Rutgers Scarlet Knights (1-5) vs. Maryland Terrapins (3-2)
WHEN: Saturday, October 13th at Noon EST
WHERE: Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium
PLAYERS TO WATCH:
#8 QB Kasim Hill - Early last season, Hill looked like a pretty promising true freshman quarterback for the Terps. However he ended up with a torn ACL last year and missed the rest of the season. This season so far Hill has looked pretty solid as he already has 578 passing yards and three touchdowns on the season. He hasn't put up any crazy numbers just yet, but he has the potential to go off and it could come this weekend versus Rutgers.
#5 RB Anthony McFarland - After a redshirt season last year, McFarland has put up some crazy numbers already this season for the Terps. Although he isn't the teams lead back, however he has made the most of opportunities. So far he has 36 total carries for a total of 325 yards (9.0 ypc).
RECORD LAST SEASON: 4-8 (2-7) / Wins against Texas, Towson, Minnesota, Indiana
SERIES HISTORY: This will be the 14th matchup between the two schools, Maryland leads the series with seven wins to six.