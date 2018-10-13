The Rutgers Scarlet Knights are set to take the field against the Maryland Terrapins once again in a divisional game, after winning 31-24 last year in Piscataway.

This years matchup has the Maryland Terrapins as -21.5 point favorites by most Las Vegas insiders as the Scarlet Knights are coming off another tough conference loss. The teams most recent loss came to the likes Illinois by a score of 38-17.

Here's what you need to know about the game.

TV: Big Ten Network

Line: Maryland -21.5 (per VegasInsider)

WHO: Rutgers Scarlet Knights (1-5) vs. Maryland Terrapins (3-2)

WHEN: Saturday, October 13th at Noon EST

WHERE: Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium