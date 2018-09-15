Here's what you need to know about the game.

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights are set to take on the Kansas Jayhawks once again this season. This matchup is considered a toss up for most Las Vegas insiders as the Scarlet Knights are coming off a tough loss to no. 4 Ohio State while the Jayhawks are coming of their first win of the season.

#1 RB Pooka Williams Jr. - The Jayhawks have a new weapon this year in former four star and current true freshman running back Anthony "Pooka" Williams. He didn't play in the first game vs. Nichols State, but ended up with 14 carries for 125 yards and one score in the teams second game versus. Central Michigan.

#14 WR Kerr Johnson Jr. - The former JUCO wide receiver is now entering his second and final season with the Jayhawks. So far this year Johnson is the teams leading receiver with seven receptions for 122 yards and two touchdowns. It will be up to the Scarlet Knights to stop him from getting his third touchdown in three games.

#29 LB Joe Dineen Jr. - The former three-star linebacker from the class of 2014 appears to be the teams leader on defense so far. So far on the season Dineen leads the team in tackles with 20 on the season along with a couple quarterback hurries and one interception.

RECORD LAST SEASON: 1-11 (0-9) / Sole win came against Southeast Missouri State

SERIES HISTORY: This will be the second matchup between the two schools, Rutgers leads the series 1-0 after a 27-14 victory in 2015.