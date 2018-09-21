The Rutgers Scarlet Knights are set to take on the Kansas Jayhawks once again this season. This matchup is considered a toss up for most Las Vegas insiders as the Scarlet Knights are coming off a tough loss to no. 4 Ohio State while the Jayhawks are coming of their first win of the season.

Here's what you need to know about the game.

WHEN: Saturday at Noon -- Big Ten Network

WHO: Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs. Buffalo Bulls

WHERE: HighPoint.com Stadium -- Piscataway, NJ