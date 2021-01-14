TKR EVAL: Rutgers getting a versatile DB in transfer Patrice Rene
NAME: Patrice RenePOSITON: Cornerback HEIGHT: 6-foot-2WEIGHT: 205-poundsHOMETOWN: Ottawa, OntarioHIGH SCHOOL / COLLEGE: Episcopal (Va.) / North CarolinaHIGH SCHOOL RATING: Four-Star (Class of 2016)
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news