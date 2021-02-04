TKR EVAL: Rutgers getting a high upside OL in Taj White
NAME: Taj White
POSITON: Offensive Tackle
HEIGHT: 6-foot-6
WEIGHT: 300-pounds
HOMETOWN: Jersey City, New Jersey
HIGH SCHOOL / COLLEGE: Hudson Catholic High School
HIGH SCHOOL RATING: 5.6, Three-Star
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news