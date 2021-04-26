TKR EVAL: Rutgers Football lands solid DB in Christian Braswell
This past Friday, the Rutgers Football program landed a verbal commitment from transfer defensive back Christian Braswell out of Temple. The Washington, DC native becomes the third Temple transfer to join the program this offseason.
TKR film analyst Anthony Siciliano and OwlScoop.com's Kyle Gauss recently broke down Braswell's film and highlighted some of his best traits.
PFF GRADES FROM 2020 SEASON
|GAME PLAYED
|OVR DEF GRADE
|RUSHING DEFENSE
|TACKLING GRADE
|PASS RUSH
|COVERAGE
|
6
|
65.6
|
72.7
|
63.2
|
56.1
|
63.2
