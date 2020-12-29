Early Thursday morning, the Rutgers Football program landed another transfer prospect, as former Temple offensive lineman David Nwaogwugwu announced his decision via social media.

The 6-foot-5, 310-pound lineman is now the third transfer to Rutgers Football this offseason, joining the likes of Kansas State WR/KR Joshua Youngblood and Temple DL Ifeanyi Maijeh.

Nwaogwugwu comes to the banks, after appearing in 10 games over the past three seasons at Temple, where he was mostly playing right tackle for the Owls.

With that being said, TKR film analyst Anthony Siciliano decided to sit down and check out Nwaogwugwu's film to breakdown what he sees in the promising future Scarlet Knight.

