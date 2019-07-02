TKR EVAL: Collins can contribute in many different ways at Rutgers
Player: Shawn Collins Position: Tight EndHigh School: Montclair High School (Montclair, New Jersey)Other Offers: Bowling Green, Central Michigan, Columbia, Northern Illinois and Western Michigan.
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news