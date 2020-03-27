News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-27 15:40:58 -0500') }} football Edit

TKR EVAL: Breaking down the film of 2021 DL Keshon Griffin

Alec Simpson
Rutgers.Rivals.com

Player: Keshon Griffin Position: Defensive End (Projected: JACK/DE)High School: St. Joseph's High School (Hammonton, NJ)Other Offers: Baylor, Boston College, Miami, Nebraska, Pittsburgh, Syracuse T...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}