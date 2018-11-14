Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-11-14 11:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

TKR Breakdown: Top Offensive Plays versus Michigan Football

Wbyqvfdu8bynzxrdghyj
Matt Carroll - TheKnightReport.Net
Anthony Siciliano
TheKnightReport.Net

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights fell to one of the best teams in the nation this past weekend as the Michigan Wolverines defeated Rutgers 42–7. Rutgers now holds a 1-9 overall record and a 0-7 confere...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}