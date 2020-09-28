TheKnightReport - Time to block and tackle as full contact practices are on the horizon

The pads are coming on. Starting on Sept. 30, the Rutgers football team will be able to put the pads on for practice as it gets ready for a date with Michigan State on the road on Oct. 24. Wednesday also marks the first day of daily COVID-19 testing for those in and around the program and for all the Big Ten. Rutgers hasn’t been able to go full-contact since its last game of the 2019 season. “We are training right now so we are doing individual work with position coaches and we’re doing some one-on-one stuff. We are training in the weight room with (strength) and conditioning stuff. Then, at the end of the month, and in the beginning of October, we will start full padded practices,” Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano said last week on BTN. “We open on the 24th, so it's not a heck of a lot of time. We will do as much contact as we can, but you have to remember we have a game coming up, and you got to be able to have guys that are healthy and fresh and ready to play. It will be a balance for sure, but we have to figure out who can and who will. That's the important thing.”

As mentioned recently, Schiano has yet to see his team block or tackle since coming back to Piscataway, and everybody is excited to finally play some football again. However, he knows the task at hand will be a challenge. “We’re a long way off. I have been the head coach here since December 1 and I haven’t seen a guy block or tackle. It’s interesting to say the least, but it’s something we’re excited about attacking,” Schiano said. “Our guys have the right mindset, and that’s all you can ask for.” The official roster has yet to be updated as of this writing on Monday, but it should soon as the Scarlet Knights get back to it. These practices over the next four week will go a long way in determining who is on the depth chart against the Spartans. “You don’t. There’s certain guys you can see in movement drills, or seven-on-sevens, or one-on-ones, skill work, you can see who has it. You can also see guys who don’t have it. It’s the guys in the middle and how do you stack them? That’s the hard part as a coach. We’re so focused about developing our culture and even teaching them the way we practice and what the expectations are. It’ll be an ongoing process throughout this abbreviated season. We’ll learn a lot about our team and they’ll learn a lot about us. “...I think in our situation, it was a little unique because we’re a new staff with a new team. We’re still figuring each other out. Not having had spring practice or any training camp practices, I think just being able to work together is still so new. But I think it’s been a positive time.”