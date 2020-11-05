Throwback Thursday: Rutgers vs. Ohio State starters as recruits
SIGN UP FOR PREMIUM NOW AND GET 30 DAYS FREE — CLICK HERE FOR MORE!!
We are back with another one of TKR's weekly game preview pieces, our Throwback Thursday piece! This article compares the Rutgers Football starters as recruits to their team's opponent each week.
This week we take a look at how the Scarlet Knights compared to the Ohio State football team when they were recruits in high school.
Let's get to it.
QUARTERBACK
RUNNING BACK
WIDE RECEIVERS (TOP THREE EACH TEAM)
TIGHT END
OFFENSIVE LINE (LT, LG, OC, RG, RT)
DEFENSIVE LINE (DE, DE, DT, DT)
LINEBACKERS (ILB, OLB, OLB)
DEFENSIVE BACKS (TOP TWO CBs AND TOP TWO SAFETIES)
--------------------------------------------------------------
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel
•Talk about it inside The Round Table Message Board