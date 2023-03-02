Rutgers Baseball will hit the road again this weekend for a three-game showdown against the UNC-Greensboro Spartans this weekend as the Scarlet Knights hope to earn some much needed victories early on this season. With that being said, here is a look at three Spartans to watch this weekend.

OF KENNEDY JONES

Jones is coming off an excellent freshman season in which he was named a Freshman All-American via Collegiate Baseball and also was named to the Golden Spikes Award watch list. So far this season, Jones is slashing .325/.386/.425 with 13 hits, one double, one home run, four RBIs, three walks, and a .811 OPS. He also leads the club in at-bats with 40 in nine starts. During his freshman season last year, Jones was on an absolute tear. The Virginia native slashed .367/.420/.594 with 92 hits, 16 doubles, 11 home runs, 73 RBIs, five stolen bases, and a 1.014 OPS.

RHP HUNTER SHUEY

Sophomore right-handed pitcher Hunter Shuey is the Friday starter for the Spartans and is considered their ace for the 2023 season. So far this year, Shuey has made two appearances, both of which were starts. He holds a record of 0-0 along with a 2.38 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, a .225 opponent batting average, and 10 strikeouts in 11 innings pitched. The Pennsylvania native has a three-pitch mix with a fastball, curveball, and changeup. Shuey’s fastball sits 88-90 mph and tops out around 91 mph. He also has a good feel for his curveball and changeup.

SECOND BASEMAN DANIEL CERDA