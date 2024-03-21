Rutgers Baseball's (15-6) hot start continues, but they have a tough test this weekend as they welcome UConn (8-11) to town for a three games series. With that being said, let's take a look at three Huskies to watch ahead of this weekend.

TV / STREAM - BTN+ WHO - Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs. UConn Huskies WHERE - Bainton Field (1,500) -- Piscataway, New Jersey WHEN... -- Friday at 4:00pm ET -- Saturday 2:00pm ET -- Sunday at 1:00pm ET

Advertisement

OF JAKE STUDLEY...

Sixth-year senior outfielder Jake Studley is coming off a terrific 2023 season in which he was named First Team All-Big Ten. On Perfect Game, Studley was named the Big East Preseason Player of the Year. In the 2024 season, Studley played and started in all nineteen games. Slashing is slashing .262/.377/.532 with eighteen hits, two doubles, a team-high five home runs, seven RBIs, two stolen bases, ten walks, and a .900 OPS. The Wheaton transfer is a good, contact hitter with some gap-to-gap power at the dish. He is also capable of playing all three outfield positions and could be a factor in the Rutgers series.

RHP STEPHEN QUIGLEY...

Another former transfer who had high expectations set on him heading into this season was right-handed pitcher Stephen Quigley. The Wheaton transfer is the ace of the UConn stayed, but hasn’t pitched like a true No. 1 this season. In his redshirt senior season, Quigley has made six appearances and five starts. He also has posted a 0-3 record with a 4.26 ERA with a 1.53 WHIP, 3.6 BB/9, and 23 strikeouts in 25.1 innings pitched. Stephen Quigley was named the Big East Preseason Pitcher of the Year on Perfect Game. Quigley was named First-Team Big East last season. He also has a fastball that sits 92-94 mph and tops out at 96 mph. Quigley also has two solid off-speed pitches.

INF LUKE BROADHURST...