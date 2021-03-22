Three Thoughts on Rutgers Hoops season finale versus Houston
Despite sporting a nine-point lead with less than five minutes to go, Rutgers lost a heartbreaker to Houston 63-60 as the Cougars closed the game on a 14-2 run to move onto the Sweet 16 and sink the Scarlet Knights’ season.
Here are three thoughts after the game.....
SIGN UP FOR PREMIUM FOR FREE UNTIL MAY — CLICK HERE FOR MORE
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news