Three Thoughts on Rutgers Hoops 93-65 win over Nebraska

It was an easy day at the office for Rutgers as it cruised to a 93-65 victory over Nebraska to win its fourth in a row.

Rutgers’ bench lights a spark

Despite getting off to a slow start, Rutgers’ bench came in and provided a lift the Scarlet Knights (9-5, 3-1 Big Ten) needed as the unit finished with 32 points.

“Everyone checked into the game and gave us good minutes,” head coach Steve Pikiell said after the game. “We did some big things and the bench was a big part of that they were ready to go.”

In a game Rutgers could not afford to lose, Aundre Hyatt and Dean Reiber came up big as the duo combined for 23 points with Hyatt getting 13 while Reiber scored a career-high 10. Reiber also tallied his first 3-pointer as he finished the day knocking down two.

Another big game from Ron Harper Jr.

Much like in Rutgers’ last matchup with Michigan, Ron Harper Jr. could not be stopped as he finished with 29 points on 8-of-13 shooting and went 3-of-6 from beyond the arc. Harper was also a perfect 10-for-10 from the free-throw line as well.

“I love the fact that Ron got to the free-throw line ten times,” Pikiell added. “That’s a great number for him.”

In addition, Harper made a bit of history as his 29 points moved him into 21st all-time on Rutgers basketball’s career scoring list, passing Bucky Hatchett.

Paul Mulcahy puts Nebraska in a blender

Nebraska (6-10, 0-5 Big Ten) had no answers when it came to Paul Mulcahy as he finished with 10 points on 5-for-11 shooting, eight assists, and seven rebounds.

“Our assists are off the charts, we’ve never had a stretch like this,” Pikiell said. “We share the game, they really pass it, the ball moves and every guy plays a part in that.”

As a team, the Scarlet Knights had five players record double-figures with 23 of their 35 made field goals coming on assists. Their 93 points are also the most they have ever scored in regulation of a Big Ten game.

Rutgers will return to action on Tuesday, Jan. 11 when it travels to Happy Valley to take on Penn State at 6:30 p.m. on BTN.