It was a bounce-back performance for Rutgers Basketball as it used a big second half to roll past Penn State 65-45 at Jersey Mike’s Arena. Here are three thoughts after the game….

PUTTING THE LIONS TO SLEEP....

Despite Penn State (13-7, 4-5 Big Ten) chipping away at Rutgers’ lead and making it a 39-36 game with 13:08 to play, the Scarlet Knights (14-6, 6-3 Big Ten) answered back big as it held the Nittany Lions to just nine more points the rest of the way and finished the game on a 26-9 run. “They've got really good players who can really shoot the ball,” head coach Steve Pikiell said. “They're a unique team but I thought we did a really good job defending, right back to Rutgers basketball the way we defended for 40 minutes.” Despite it not being a great shooting night for Penn State, finishing 33 percent from the field and 15 percent from three, Rutgers had some of its own troubles as Cam Spencer had another cold performance with three points and shot 1-7 from the field. However, the Scarlet Knights were able to figure out a way to run its offense even despite Spencer’s troubles which should be a positive sign going forward.

AUNDRE HYATT STEPS UP....

Despite Aundre Hyatt going into halftime scoreless, he stepped up big in the second half with 14 points and knocked down some key shots to help open up the game for the Scarlet Knights. “I told him at halftime he's going to have a great second half and we really believe in him; I think he's one of the best sixth men in the country,” Pikiell continued. “He just did a really good job and then the guys found him during that stretch. I love as a team when we embrace someone else's success” Although Hyatt has his moments where he can be streaky, he has shown throughout his tenure with Rutgers that he is never afraid to take the big shot and is willing to do whatever it takes to help the team win. If Hyatt can continue to string together performances like this, he could prove to be a valuable piece for the Scarlet Knights coming off the bench and take some of the onus off players like Spencer and Paul Mulcahy.

A RETURN TO FORM FOR CLIFF OMORUYI....