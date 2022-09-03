It was a banner opening day for Rutgers as it knocked off Boston College 22-21 for its first win over the Golden Eagles since 1991 behind a 96-yard drive late in the fourth quarter resulting in the go-ahead touchdown from Al-Shadee Salaam.

RUNNING UP THAT (CHESTNUT) HILL

If Rutgers is going to have a season where it outperforms expectations then that 12-play, 96-yard drive with 7:45 to go will play a big reason why. The Scarlet Knights moved the ball at will against Boston College as they outrushed the Eagles 212-29 and attempted just one pass in the deciding drive before Salaam ran in the go-ahead score from 22-yards out with 2:43 remaining.

“They’re a young team and started the game with some young team mistakes and made some nervous errors,” head coach Greg Schiano said. “It was a great lesson that if you can stay in the moment, that was the whole thing trying to keep them in the moment, eventually we got there.”

Before that drive, the Scarlet Knights were spinning their wheels offensively with a quarterback rotation that included Gavin Wimsatt, Evan Simon, Johnny Langan, and even Joshua Youngblood. However, the defense was able to keep them in the game and the offense rewarded them for it.

QUARTERBACK CARESOUL

Before the game, it was announced Noah Vedral was out due to an undisclosed injury so Rutgers ran a predominantly two-quarterback approach throughout the contest. While on one hand this tactic keeps Boston College guessing, on the other it is tough to get momentum going from the QB position when they are looking over their shoulder after every play. Although in the end Rutgers came away with the win, there did not seem to be much of a flow to anything it did offensively to the point where neither QB finished with a QBR above 38.

“He has an upper-body injury, and I’m going to keep it at that,” Schiano said regarding Vedral. “It’s not that I don’t want you all to know, I know you find this hard to believe, but when you play in a physical game like we do people go after that [injury].”

Schiano expressed he expects Vedral to come back at some point this season though.

“I’m not going to make it clear, it’s an upper-body injury but like I said he’ll be back,” he said. “It won’t be tomorrow but in the relatively short term.”

Whether or not Vedral takes back the reins if/when he returns remains to be seen, but if today is an indicator of anything the Scarlet Knights should decide on who QB1 is sooner rather than later.

BIG TIME DEFENSE

While that 96-yard drive will likely get a bulk of the attention, Rutgers won today off the back of its defense who swarmed Phil Jurkovec all day. Not only did the unit finish with four sacks, but it forced three turnovers and gave Boston College almost nothing in the run game.

“The second half was much cleaner than the first,” Schiano said. “We’ve just got to keep getting better and better. I’ve always said it's more fun to teach from the ‘W’ column and that's what we’re going to do.”

This was far from a perfect game for the Scarlet Knights who finished with 10 penalties for 77 yards (and had a couple declined) and had a turnover of their own, but if their defense is going to play all season long like it did today then they will likely find themselves competing week in and week out.

Rutgers will look to move to 2-0 when it takes on Wagner in the home-opener on Saturday, Sept. 10 at 4 p.m. on BTN.