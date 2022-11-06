Rutgers went into halftime up 17-14 over No. 5 Michigan with SHI Stadium rocking and putting the Wolverines on upset alert. And then the second half happened.

A nightmarish second half for Rutgers

Despite trailing in just about every offensive category, Rutgers (4-5, 1-5) made a couple of timely plays, including a blocked punt by Max Melton scooped up by Timmy Ward for a touchdown, to go into halftime sporting a lead over a top-five team for the first time since 2002 when they did so against top-ranked Miami.

“To beat a team that's a national championship contender you have to play clean football for 60 minutes,” head coach Greg Schiano said. “You have to do some things that are a little aggressive and be able to cash in on those things and that's where we were in the first half but in the second half the roof caved in there a little bit in that time period and it's hard to go back and catch up.”

It was all Michigan (9-0, 6-0) from the start of the second half on as it scored 38 unanswered points to take home a 52–17 win and secure its eighth straight victory over the Scarlet Knights.





A rough turn of events for Gavin Wimsatt

After a promising opening half from Gavin Wimsatt in which he went 9-for-16 for 122 yards and a touchdown, the redshirt freshman showed why he needs more time to develop. Wimsatt threw 5-for-13 the rest of the way for 44 yards and, at one point, had three interceptions in five pass attempts in the third quarter.

“I thought he did some really good things early on and made some young quarterback mistakes in the second half,” Schiano said. “He’ll get it, it’s just a matter of time. It was a good learning experience for him.”

While it is still early in his collegiate career, Wimsatt’s ball security (or lack thereof) is starting to become a worrisome trend considering he has thrown at least one interception in six of his last seven games. Rutgers is not the type of team that can withstand mistakes on top of mistakes so if it is going to have any chance the rest of the way it will need its signal caller to start being a little more mindful with the football.





A hushed rush

While a young quarterback like Wimsatt is going to go through his fair share of growing pains, Rutgers needs more from its running game to help the QB develop. At the end of the day, 14 total rushing yards is not going to cut it no matter who the Scarlet Knights are playing.

“I think we've got to run the football,” Schiano added. “We were unable to run the football tonight. We didn't run a lot of plays but we didn't run the football enough.”

Since freshman running back Samuel Brown V suffered a season-ending injury following a 24-17 win over Indiana, Rutgers has only been able to muster up 62 yards of total offense on the ground in its last two games. Whether it is the offensive line not being able to create holes or the running backs’ inability to hit them, Rutgers has to improve in the running department otherwise mistakes will likely continue to compound for Wimsatt and the Scarlet Knights will keep finding themselves on the wrong side of the scoreboard.

Rutgers will return to action next Saturday when it travels to East Lansing to take on Michigan St. at Spartan Stadium.