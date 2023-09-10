Despite being a close game up until early in the fourth quarter, Rutgers scored 23 unanswered points to down Temple 36-7 and win its seventh straight against the Owls.

The Dark Knight Rises

The panic button was ready to be hit following a nine-yard touchdown pass from EJ Warner to Dante Wright that cut the game to 13-7 early in the fourth quarter. However, Rutgers (2-0) answered the bell and followed that with 23 unanswered points to turn a scare into a laugher.

“It was a weird night,” head coach Greg Schiano said. “I feel like there were several times in the first half that we could have blown the game wide open and for whatever reason it didn't happen.”

Coincidentally, the turning point of the game came on the drive following Temple’s score where the Scarlet Knights used a seven-play, 75-yard drive to take a 19-7 lead. From there, the rout was on as Rutgers scored 17 more points and stymied the Owls (1-1) with its defense.

Big Time Monangai

Despite Sam Brown being limited through Rutgers’ first two games, Kyle Monangai has stepped up and filled that RB1 role like a glove so far as he finished with 28 carries for a career-high 165 yards and one touchdown.

“That thing could have gotten away,” Schiano continued. “It could have slid down and really been a nail-biter and instead they said ‘No, this is what's going to happen.’”

Monangai also recorded six consecutive carries for 57 yards on the pivotal fourth-quarter drive and capped it off with a one-yard score to take back control for the Scarlet Knights. If the first two games are any indication, Rutgers will take its time making sure Brown returns to 100 percent. But, the duo of Monangai and Ja’shon Benjamin seem to provide a good one-two punch before the Scarlet Knights deploy a possible three-headed monster.

Dark Side Defense

After a dominant opening game against Northwestern, Rutgers’ defense imposed its will once again as it held Temple to just one touchdown and 68 rushing yards. The unit also stepped up its game following the scoring drive by forcing two interceptions, a three-and-out, and a turnover on downs.

“I think they are playing well,” Schiano said. “I think there's still a lot more that they can do. I think they are just scratching the surface, but I think they are playing well.”

Although the level of competition will likely step up from here on out, Joe Harasymiak’s unit appears to be a squad that will keep Rutgers in most games and it will come down to whether or not its offense can capitalize. Through the first two games, it is hard not to give the Scarlet Knights’ defense an A+, but the journey will only get tougher with an upcoming game against Virginia Tech and Big Ten play on the horizon.

Rutgers will return to action next Saturday when it faces Virginia Tech at SHI Stadium at 3:30 p.m. (ET) on BTN.