Rutgers Basketball bounced back with a big 65-62 win over Northwestern thanks to some more late-game heroics from Cam Spencer.

The Camdy Man

The Book of Spencer added another chapter as he knocked down a go-ahead three with 14 seconds remaining to give Rutgers (12-5, 3-2 Big Ten) a 63-62 lead before nailing a pair of free throws. Spencer also led the Scarlet Knights with a season-high 23 points and went 6-7 from the 3-point line.

“We knew this would be a grind and made some big plays down the stretch,” head coach Steve Pikiell said. “Cam [Spencer] teed it up and then to have him on the line there, he’s a great free throw shooter.”

If there was any more trepidation the Loyola University Maryland transfer could make the transition to Big Ten basketball, it is safe to say he put those worries to bed. Between his big shot against Purdue on Jan. 2 and this one against the Wildcats (12-4, 3-2 Big Ten), Spencer appears to have found his footing and will likely be near the top of every opposing team’s game plan moving forward.

Battle-tested and battle-proven

After a layup from Caleb McConnell put Rutgers up by 10 points with 8:12 left, it seemed as though the Scarlet Knights were poised to pull this one away. However, Northwestern just kept fighting back until it took a 58-55 lead with 2:54 to go.

“Everyone has to chip in, it’s a team game,” Pikiell continued. “I’m really happy with the team tonight. We had enough in the tank on the road to get a well-earned win against a really good basketball team.”

Despite Julian Ropper II hitting a three to put Northwestern up 62-58 with 1:14 remaining, the Scarlet Knights were once again unfazed as they finished the game on a 7-0 run to secure back-to-back conference road wins.

A good litmus test

While it might have been a closer call than a Rutgers fan would have hoped for, if the Scarlet Knights want to prove to be a part of the upper echelon of the Big Ten this was a game they needed to win.

“Defensively we did well,” Pikiell said. “We made some adjustments and guarded well in the second half. Credit to my teammates for what they did all night long.”

This Northwestern team has shown it is not the same squad from years past, so if Rutgers was going to go into Welsh-Ryan Arena and come away with the victory it would need to take its game to the next level. The Scarlet Knights proved to be one shot better in the end, but sometimes life in the Big Ten comes down to who can make that one shot.

Rutgers will return to action on Sunday when it takes on Ohio State at 2:15 p.m. (ET) at Jersey Mike’s Arena.