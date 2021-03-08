 Three Thoughts on Rutgers Basketball's win over Minnesota
{{ timeAgo('2021-03-08 15:07:04 -0600') }} basketball

Craig Epstein
Staff Writer

Similar to last year’s regular-season finale against Purdue, Rutgers (14-10, 10-10 Big Ten) was able to pull out a gutsy 77-70 overtime victory over Minnesota (13-14, 6-14 Big Ten) to likely punch its ticket to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1991.

Here are three thoughts after the game.

