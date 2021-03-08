Three Thoughts on Rutgers Basketball's win over Minnesota
Similar to last year’s regular-season finale against Purdue, Rutgers (14-10, 10-10 Big Ten) was able to pull out a gutsy 77-70 overtime victory over Minnesota (13-14, 6-14 Big Ten) to likely punch its ticket to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1991.
Here are three thoughts after the game.
FREE PREMIUM ACCESS UNTIL MAY — CLICK HERE FOR MORE
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news