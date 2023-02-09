No. 24 Rutgers Basketball dropped its first game against No. 18 Indiana since 2019 as it lost a tough one 66-60 at Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana.

A tough game for Paul Mulcahy and Caleb McConnell

This was a rough game for Paul Mulcahy and Caleb McConnell as the duo was held to four combined points on 1-16 shooting. Perhaps the biggest point of the game came following a Paul Mulcahy steal when Caleb McConnell launched an ill-advised 3-point attempt that could have tied the game at 59 with three minutes remaining. However, the ball clanked off the iron and from there the Hoosiers (17-7, 8-5 Big Ten) rolled to their seventh victory in their last eight games.

“We could have tied it up there with three minutes left with an open three,” head coach Steve Pikiell said. “We needed to get that one down but we fought and it's a tough life on the road against a really good basketball team.”

On one hand, it is a positive sign that even without Mawot Mag Rutgers (16-8, 8-5 Big Ten) fought until the end against a team as hot as Indiana is right now. But on the other hand, one would think if the Scarlet Knights could have gotten a bit more out of one of their two captains this could have been a much different matchup and a game they could have filed into the win column.

Life without Mawot Mag

One of the biggest questions coming into this game was what Rutgers’ defense would look like now without Mag who will miss the rest of the season due to a torn ACL. While it might not have matched the same intensity Scarlet Knights fans have come to expect, it still played solidly considering the quality of its opponent.

“Obviously we only had a couple of days to figure things out without Mawot, he’s been a huge part of what we've been trying to do,” Pikiell continued. “He certainly would have helped us on the backboards today with our defense but we have to make adjustments and haven't had a lot of time to work on some of the things without him. So we have to spend a little time here in the next couple of weeks getting life adjusted [without him].”

After falling behind 54-44 with 11:09 left, Rutgers limited Indiana to just two more field goals the rest of the way. At the end of the day, this was not a game the Scarlet Knights lost because of their defense so as long as they can step their offense up when opportunities like this arise, there is reason to believe they will come away with the win.

A budding rivalry

When one thinks of rivalries in the Big Ten, Rutgers and Indiana likely do not first come to mind. However, whether it is between the players on the court or fans on social media, there does not appear to be much love loss between the Scarlet Knights and Hoosiers.

"Jalen Hood-Schifino didn't play last time in the game so obviously they are more experienced now,” Pikiell said. “They have gone through the season and have gone through the obstacles and have hardened. They have a really good basketball team and it was a really good environment here today.”

Before last night’s win, Indiana had lost six straight to Rutgers and seven of its last eight. This also marked Trayce-Jackson Davis’ first victory over the Scarlet Knights in his collegiate career. With the all-time series now tied at eight, there is reason to believe the rivalry between Rutgers and Indiana will only continue to grow which is a good thing for all parties involved.

Rutgers will return to action on Saturday when it travels to Champaign to take on Illinois at the State Farm Center at 2 p.m. (ET) on FS1.