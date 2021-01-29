Coming off their first win in Assembly Hall when they defeated Indiana 74-70, Rutgers (9-6, 5-6 Big Ten) picked up another first by beating Michigan State (8-5, 2-5 Big Ten) 67-37 to secure the program’s first-ever win over the Spartans. Here are three thoughts after the game. SIGN UP FOR PREMIUM AND GET 30 DAYS FREE — CLICK HERE FOR MORE!

Myles The Monster If one is looking as to how Rutgers won this game they can start and stop with Myles Johnson. Whether it was on the offensive or defensive end, the big man was all over the court and took over the game to the tune of 13 points, 14 rebounds, and five blocks. “You guys see what kind of elite defender that he is, but he does a lot of things for us,” Head Coach Steve Pikiell said in his postgame press conference. “He’s a good screener, he’s a good passer, keeps basketballs alive, he can really guard, he’s really gotten to the point where he can guard almost any position.” This was the type of game that shows if Johnson was not considered one of the best big men in the conference, he will be going forward as he has been a constant force for the Scarlet Knights since the beginning of the season. Combine that with freshman center Cliff Omoruyi continuing to give significant minutes, Rutgers should have a quality one-two punch in the big man department.

Rutgers’ Defense Stifles The Spartans Despite not shooting well on shots outside of the paint, Rutgers put up a historic defensive performance as they held Michigan State to their lowest point total (37) since 2008. This was also Rutgers’ largest margin of victory in a conference game since Feb. 15, 2004 when they defeated Virginia Tech 85-52 as a member of the Big East. “Our guys were locked in and we've had signs of being a good defensive team,” Pikiell added. “Today we kind of put it together and everyone contributed; our length, steals, blocks, we had a little bit of everything, but our guys were locked in and they were connected.” In addition, the Scarlet Knights out rebounded the Spartans 42-33 and forced 21 turnovers with 14 of them coming through steals while blocking seven shots. Rutgers also shot about 83 percent from the charity stripe as they sank 10 of their 12 free throw attempts.