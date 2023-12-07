Not time to panic, but…

If these last two games were Rutgers’ first tests as it embarks on the 2023-24 season, it might want to get some tutoring. Along with being outscored 152-115, the Scarlet Knights were out-rebounded 97-47 and had a hard time getting anything going on both ends of the court consistently.

While the Scarlet Knights have never been the prettiest offensive team under Pikiell, their rebounding and defensive tenacity have typically been enough to keep them in games. So, to see both of those things fail in back-to-back games is a head-scratcher. While it might be too early to press the panic button, there are aspects of this team that should be cause for concern and if the flip is not switched soon enough it could be a long season on the banks.

Another rough game for Rutgers’ big men

Despite recording a career-high eight blocks against No. 24 Illinois, the last two games have not been worth writing home about for Cliff Omoruyi as he combined for 11 points on 5-for-14 shooting. Antwone Woolfolk also had a tough time getting anything going as he finished with six points and two rebounds while coming off a seven-point, two-rebound performance.

While the Scarlet Knights seem to be incorporating more of a modern-style philosophy into their offense, they still need to get production from their big men to set the tone and open up things for their guards. It is hard to imagine the Omoruyi and Woolfolk from the last two games will be the ones seen all season long, but the duo will need to start turning things around soon otherwise it could get late early.

A tough stretch for Derek Simpson

After a career-high 23-point performance from Derek Simpson in Rutgers’ 85-63 win against Howard, it appeared as though the sophomore was poised for a breakthrough season on the banks. However, that advancement has been put on pause as he scored 11 points in his last two games.

While one can make the argument as to whether or not Noah Fernandes and Simpson should be on the floor together consistently, Rutgers needs production from its guards if it will have any shot going forward. At the end of the day, if the Scarlet Knights are going to reach their true potential they will need Simpson to reach his potential too.