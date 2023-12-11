For the first time since 2013, Rutgers walked out of the Prudential Center winners over Seton Hall after defeating the Pirates 70-63 in the Garden State Hardwood Classic.

A pair of pick-me-ups

For the second consecutive game, head coach Steve Pikiell tinkered with his starting lineup and he might have found something in the form of Jamichael Davis. Not only did Davis provide a career-high 11 points and six assists, but his speed and explosiveness spaced the floor and brought immediate energy to a squad that needed it after two tough outings.

“He is a high-energy guy with tremendous toughness,” Pikiell said. “We just changed things up with Mawot [Mag] too. I loved how the guys who came off the bench responded, every guy was ready to play.”

Rutgers (6-3, 0-1 Big Ten) also welcomed Mawot Mag back into the fold and, while he only finished with four points, his presence made an immediate impact both defensively and on the boards. Mag finished with eight rebounds and also provided the type of boost the Scarlet Knights desperately needed as they looked to get their season back on track.

A bounce-back for Cliff Omoruyi

This game saw a return to form for Cliff Omoruyi who finished with 11 points, 13 rebounds, and seven blocks. Omoruyi also eclipsed the 1,000-point mark for Rutgers, becoming the 46th player in program history to do so.

“When he plays like that he is a problem,” Pikiell said. “He had two straight days of great practices and really good leadership, I was proud of him. He is a problem when he plays like that and causes a lot of problems in the lanes when he blocks and alters a ton of shots.”

Omoruyi was a hound all night on the defensive end as it seemed any time a Pirate tried to cut to the basket, the big man was there waiting for them. He also made a bit more history when he passed Dane Miller for eight all-time in program history with 747 career rebounds and recorded his sixth game with at least four blocks. For his efforts, Omoruyi was given the Joe Calabrese MVP award.

A game they needed to win

Although it is hard to classify a game in December as a “must-win,” this was a game Rutgers needed to have if they wanted to have any shot of piecing their schedule back together. Both the Scarlet Knights and Pirates (5-4) came into this contest with near-identical resumes, so it was easy to envision the road ahead becoming a lot clearer for the winning team.

“We haven’t played as well as we would like so I just wanted our guys to be locked in tonight,”

Pikiell said. “They know the importance of the game, I wanted to paint the state red. I tell these guys all the time to believe in yourself and believe in what we are doing. We are going to be a good basketball team and I think we showed that tonight.”

With three games left before the Big Ten gauntlet, Rutgers could not afford any more trip ups and a loss to Seton Hall would have put it behind the eight-ball even more. However, as shown when the final buzzer sounded, a win over their in-state rival meant a lot to the Scarlet Knights both on the court and between the ears.

Rutgers will return to action on Saturday when it faces Long Island University at 1 p.m. (ET) at Jersey Mike’s Arena.