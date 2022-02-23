Three Thoughts on Rutgers Baseball's sweep versus Houston Baptist

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights open their season with a perfect weekend on the road. Rutgers swept the Houston Baptist Huskies in their first three-game weekend series of the season. It was also the first time Rutgers has started their season 3-0 since 2006. Rutgers were in total control in all three games and won the last two games of the series by comfortable margins. The brand new weekend rotation looked very solid in their first series and the offense put up a ton of runs against the Huskies pitching staff. Here are three takeaways from the weekend series versus Houston Baptist.

TWO TRANSFERS HAVE BIG WEEKEND.....

Rutgers baseball coach, Steve Owens, had a bunch of transfers from the Transfer Portal this past offseason and some of them are already producing. Transfers Nick Cimillo and Tony Santa Maria are in all three games are were some of the best players on the field this past weekend. The Manhattan transfer, Nick Cimillo, had an excellent weekend as he was one of the best hitters for Rutgers versus HBU. Cimillo went 5 for 9 (.556 batting average) with two doubles, two RBIs, five walks and a 1.492 OPS that currently leads the team. The Iona College transfer also had a good weekend at the dish as he went 5 for 13 (.385 batting average) against the Huskies pitching staff. He recorded four doubles, a team-high eight RBIs and a 1.192 OPS. Rutgers fans should be excited to see how well and quickly the transfers are making an impact on this lineup.

GREAT WEEKEND FROM PITCHING STAFF.....

The Rutgers pitching staff was a huge question mark heading into this season after losing their entire weekend rotation and some key bullpen arm due to graduation. However, the Rutgers pitching staff had an excellent weekend as a whole. Left-handed pitcher Brian Fitzpatrick got the start for the Scarlet Knights as was excellent for four innings. After four no-hit innings, Maryland transfer Sam Bello pitched 4.1 innings and got the win in his first appearance as a Scarlet Knight. Hartford graduate transfer Nathan Florence was solid on the mound but only threw three innings in his first start at Rutgers. As a pitching unit, Rutgers’s team-ERA is currently a 2.67 which is the second-lowest in the Big Ten behind Iowa.

HOT START TO THE SEASON.....