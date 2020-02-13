Three Thoughts from Rutgers Hoops recent loss to Ohio State
In a game that saw a late-arriving crowd due to a snow storm, Ohio State was able to withstand a late Rutgers rally by a final score of 72-66. With the loss, the Scarlet Knights fall to an overall ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news