Rutgers Baseball had an excellent weekend in Georgia as they swept the Georgia Southern Eagles this weekend and looked much better this past weekend than they have the entire season. The Scarlet Knights’ offense is starting to figure things out as they had success against the Georgia Southern pitching staff. Junior infielder Cameron Love continues to shine and the pitching staff threw their first no-hitter since 2003. Here are three takeaways from the Rutgers weekend series versus the Georgia Southern Eagles.

Rutgers’ bats are heating up After being one of the most potent offenses in the nation last season, the Scarlet Knights struggled at the plate to begin the season. In the last couple of games, Rutgers has been crushing the ball, and players who started are could are heating up. As a team, the Scarlet Knights are batting .282 with a .790 OPS. The Scarlet Knights rank in the middle of the pack when it comes to batting in the Big Ten. However, they are averaging 11.6 runs per game in their last five games. Rutgers has some solid opponents coming up in their next couple of games. If the offense continues to hit at the rate they are, it’ll be very rough for some teams to knock off the Scarlet Knights.

Cameron Love has earned his starting role Junior second baseman Cameron Love didn’t start the season as an everyday player for the Scarlet Knights. However, once Love got his opportunity, he has not stopped hitting and earned his starting role. On the season, Love is slashing .367/.404/.408 with 18 hits, two doubles, six RBIs, three stolen bases, and a .812 OPS. Love was called upon when Tony Santa Maria went down with a shoulder injury during the Campbell series. When Santa Maria went down, the Scarlet Knights tried other infield candidates like freshmen Pablo Santos and Maximus Martin. The freshmen didn’t perform at a high level and Love came in and took full advantage of his opportunity. Even when Santa Maria fully returns, I still think Love will be the starting second baseman for the Scarlet Knights.