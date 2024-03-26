Rutgers Baseball had another productive weekend series against UConn, winning two out of the three games to improve to 17-7 on the year. With that being said, here are three takeaways from the series.

JUSTIN SINIBALDI NAMED B1G PITCHER OF THE WEEK....

For the first time in his career, Justin Sinibaldi was named the Big Ten Pitcher of the Week after a stellar performance in the series opener as he pitched a gem against UConn. On Friday, he took the mound and threw all nine innings only allowing four hits, no runs, one walk, and nine strikeouts. Overall Sinibaldi has been excellent this season, so much so that they switched him into the Friday starter role as he's taken over as the program's ace. So far this year, he's started six games and posted a record of 4-0 record with a 3.02 ERA and 0.91 WHIP. He also has a .224 opponent batting average and walked four batters in 41.2 innings pitched.

TONY SANTA MARIA RAKES AGAINST UCONN....

The redshirt sophomore infielder Tony Santa Maria had another highly productive weekend series for the Scarlet Knights, recording a hit in every game in the series and came through in some clutch moments. In the series opener, Santa Maria went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk, marking his eighth home run of the season as he continues to lead the club in that category. Then on Saturday, Santa Maria went 1-for-4 with two hit by pitches and a stolen base. Finally on Sunday, Santa Maria went 1-for-4 again with a base knock. Santa Maria has been on a tear this season, slashing .375/.500/.729 with 36 hits, eight doubles, eight home runs, 30 RBIs, and a team-high 1.229 OPS.

RUTGERS FINDING DIFFERENT WAYS TO WIN...