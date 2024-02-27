Rutgers Baseball had another good weekend series on the diamond as the Scarlet Knights took two out of three on the road against Old Dominion Monarchs this past weekend. After winning the first two games of the series, Rutgers did end up losing their first game of the season on Sunday as the pitching took a bit of a step back this past weekend, but luckily the offense continued to be productive. Here are three takeaways from the weekend series between Rutgers and Old Dominion.

FRESHMAN JACKSON NATILI MIGHT BE THE STARTING CATCHER

Heading into the 2024 season, sophomore catcher Hugh Pinkney was assumed to be the every day catcher for Rutgers. However the Pittsburgh native, Natili has been crushing the ball and might be the new every day catcher for the Scarlet Knights. On this season, Natili has played and started in five of the first six games. Natili is slashing .318/.360/.364 with seven hits, one double, five RBIs, two walks, three runs scored, and a .724 OPS. In the Old Dominion series, Natili started every game and also recorded a hit in every game of the series as well. The 6-foot-4, 195-pound backstop went 6-for-15 on the series with three RBIs, and two runs scored.

CHRISTIAN COPPOLA BOUNCED BACK THIS WEEKEND

Sophomore RHP Christian Coppola had a great bounce back performance on Friday night, pitching 6.0 innings allowing one hit, two runs, three walks, and nine strikeouts. With the win, Coppola has improved to 2-0 on the season and also has a 2.45 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, and 13 strikeouts in 11.0 innings pitched. Coppola is expected to be one of the best pitchers in the Big Ten Conference this season and if he can continue to pitch like he did Friday night, he will keep Rutgers in every single and they will be a tough team to beat.

JORDAN SWEENEY'S STRUGGLES CONTINUE...