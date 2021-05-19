The Rutgers Scarlet Knights baseball program had another really tough weekend against the Penn State Nittany Lions. Rutgers lost three out of their four games versus Penn State as the Scarlet Knights have a 2-5 record versus the Nittany Lions this season.

Just two weeks ago, Rutgers was getting some national recognition for their impressive weekends versus Michigan Nebraska. Since then, Rutgers has lost seven out of their last eight and now have an 18-20 record.

Rutgers now has two more series left in the regular season and both of them will be in their home stadium. Rutgers has really struggled at home with a 4-10 record but have a 13-9 road record. Here are three takeaways from this past weekend series versus the Penn State Nittany Lions.

