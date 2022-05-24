Three Takeaways from Rutgers Baseball's series versus Michigan

Rutgers Baseball completed their regular season this weekend, but didn’t get the finish that they might've hoped for. Michigan ended up walking away with two of the three games out in Ann Arbor this past weekend. However the good news for the Scarlet Knights is that they were able to end the season with an incredibly impressive record, finishing 41-14. They also finished in second place in the Big Ten Conference overall. With that being said, here are my top three takeaways from the weekend series versus the Wolverines.

RUTGERS FAILS TO SNATCH OPPORTUNITY TO WIN B1G TITLE

Heading into their final regular season series, Rutgers was tied for first in the Big Ten with the Maryland Terrapins. Both teams had a 16-5 conference record but Maryland had the tiebreaker due to their series win over Rutgers. The Scarlet Knights were unable to capture the Big Ten regular season title as Rutgers lost the two first games of the series. Maryland had also swept the Purdue Boilermakers last weekend and secured the regular season Big Ten champion. Maryland had also swept the Purdue Boilermakers last weekend so even if Rutgers had swept Michigan, it wasn’t going to be enough. It was still a historic regular season for the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.

PITCHING STAFF GOES M.I.A.

For most of the season, Rutgers had one of the best if not the best pitching staff in the Big Ten. However, the Rutgers pitching staff had a forgettable weekend in Ann Arbor against the Michigan Wolverines. The Scarlet Knights allowed 30 runs in three games against the Wolverines (10 runs per game). While the Rutgers pitching staff had an awful weekend, their offense was very productive at the plate. The Scarlet Knights' offense scored 31 runs against the Wolverines’ pitching staff but it wasn’t enough for the series win. In the series finale, the Scarlet Knights’ offense exploded as they scored eighteen runs on fourteen hits including three home runs. During that eighteen-run performance, Rutgers’ pitching staff struggled mightily as they allowed twelve runs including three in the last inning.

BIG TEN TOURNAMENT TIME