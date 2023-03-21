Rutgers Baseball had a productive weekend in Georgia as they took two out of three versus the Mercer Bears. The Scarlet Knights won big on Friday before the bullpen and lack of hitting with runners in scoring position cost them in game two. Finally in the series finale, Rutgers’ pitching staff was excellent and their offense did just enough to secure the series win. Here are three takeaways from the Rutgers weekend series versus Mercer.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5TYWZlIHRvIHNheSB3ZSBlbmpveWVkIG91ciBTcHJpbmcgQnJlYWsg aW4gR2VvcmdpYSDwn5iOPGJyPjxicj4tIFdlbnQgNi0xIHdpdGggdHdvIHJv YWQgc2VyaWVzIHdpbnM8YnI+LSBTY29yZWQgb3ZlciAxMCBydW5zL2dhbWU8 YnI+LSBIaXQgLjM1OSBhcyBhIHRlYW08YnI+LSBTdHJ1Y2sgb3V0IDc5IGJh dHRlcnMgaW4gNjIgaW5uaW5nczxicj4tIEFsbG93ZWQgYSAuMTg4IGJhdHRp bmcgYXZlcmFnZSBhZ2FpbnN0PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9oYXNodGFnL1RDRD9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+I1RDRDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL28xczVoYkJlZFYi PnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9vMXM1aGJCZWRWPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFJ1 dGdlcnMgQmFzZWJhbGwgKEBSdXRnZXJzQmFzZWJhbGwpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vUnV0Z2Vyc0Jhc2ViYWxsL3N0YXR1cy8xNjM3 ODkzMTU2NTczNDIxNTY4P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk1hcmNoIDIw LCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0 dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNl dD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

JAKE MARSHALL CONTINUES TO SHINE...

Rutgers Sunday starter, Jake Marshall, had another excellent outing after throwing a combined no-hitter two weekends ago. The Division II transfer has looked comfortable on the mound and is really to get in the swing of things. In the series finale versus Mercer, Marshall pitched five innings allowing one hit, two runs (one earned), one walk, and eight strikeouts. Marshall has improved his season stats as he now has a 2-1 record and a 3.20 ERA in five starts. Rutgers replaced their entire weekend rotation from last season with two transfers and a true freshman. All three have pitched well so far this season but Marshall is starting to look like an arm Rutgers can count on every Sunday.

JORDAN SWEENEY CONTINUES TO HAVE A BIG JUNIOR YEAR...

Junior first baseman Jordan Sweeney had another impressive weekend in which he recorded a hit in every game against the Bears. Sweeney was also the player of the game in the series opener. Against the Mercer Bears, Sweeney went 7-for-13 (.538 batting average) with a home run and seven RBIs. In the series opener, Sweeney led the Scarlet Knights’ offense as he went 4-6 with a home run and a game-high six RBIs. On the season, Sweeney is slashing .344/.416/.590 with 21 hits, six doubles, three home runs, a team-high 20 RBIs, and a 1.006 OPS. As the Scarlet Knights continue to improve at the plate, Sweeney will play a large role in their offense.

RUTGERS FOUND THEIR CLOSER IN BEN GORSKI