Three Takeaways from Rutgers Baseball's series versus Mercer
Rutgers Baseball had a productive weekend in Georgia as they took two out of three versus the Mercer Bears. The Scarlet Knights won big on Friday before the bullpen and lack of hitting with runners in scoring position cost them in game two. Finally in the series finale, Rutgers’ pitching staff was excellent and their offense did just enough to secure the series win.
Here are three takeaways from the Rutgers weekend series versus Mercer.
JAKE MARSHALL CONTINUES TO SHINE...
Rutgers Sunday starter, Jake Marshall, had another excellent outing after throwing a combined no-hitter two weekends ago. The Division II transfer has looked comfortable on the mound and is really to get in the swing of things.
In the series finale versus Mercer, Marshall pitched five innings allowing one hit, two runs (one earned), one walk, and eight strikeouts. Marshall has improved his season stats as he now has a 2-1 record and a 3.20 ERA in five starts.
Rutgers replaced their entire weekend rotation from last season with two transfers and a true freshman. All three have pitched well so far this season but Marshall is starting to look like an arm Rutgers can count on every Sunday.
JORDAN SWEENEY CONTINUES TO HAVE A BIG JUNIOR YEAR...
Junior first baseman Jordan Sweeney had another impressive weekend in which he recorded a hit in every game against the Bears. Sweeney was also the player of the game in the series opener.
Against the Mercer Bears, Sweeney went 7-for-13 (.538 batting average) with a home run and seven RBIs. In the series opener, Sweeney led the Scarlet Knights’ offense as he went 4-6 with a home run and a game-high six RBIs.
On the season, Sweeney is slashing .344/.416/.590 with 21 hits, six doubles, three home runs, a team-high 20 RBIs, and a 1.006 OPS. As the Scarlet Knights continue to improve at the plate, Sweeney will play a large role in their offense.
RUTGERS FOUND THEIR CLOSER IN BEN GORSKI
Junior right-handed relief pitcher Ben Gorski seems to have earned the closer role for the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. Gorski has been a consistently good arm for the Scarlet Knights and has earned the closer role with Dale Stanavich in the Marlins organization.
During the 2023 season, Gorski has made seven appearances. He had a 0-0 record with a 1.50 ERA, 0.92 WHIP, and team-high three saves. He also has a 13.5 K/9 and a .103 opponent batting average.
The Rutgers bullpen is still trying to figure itself out. However, it seems like the closer role belongs to Ben Gorski. The Chatman native has earned it and will look to keep the closer role as the season continues.
