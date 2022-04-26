Three Takeaways from Rutgers Baseball's series versus Iowa
Rutgers Baseball had their worst week of the season as they finished the week 2-4 after losing two of three versus Iowa over the weekend.
The Rutgers offense went cold through the first two games of the Iowa series but woke up in a big way in the series finale. The Scarlet Knights will look to build off that performance heading into this week.
Here are three takeaways from this past weekend's series.
FIRST ROUGH B1G WEEKEND OF THE SEASON
Rutgers had dominated in conference play all season but struggled this past weekend versus Iowa. The Hawkeyes came into Bainton Field and stole the series from the Scarlet Knights.
While Rutgers pitching staff threw well this weekend, their offense was awful through the first two games of the series as Iowa’s starters Adam Mazur and Connor Schultz were lights out in their wins over Rutgers.
Another issue Rutgers had this weekend were errors. Rutgers has been one of the best defensive teams in the county but made four errors that costed them three unearned runs. The Scarlet Knights offense was also missing a key hitter in the lineup that definitely effected their production at the plate.
OFFENSIVE STRUGGLES WITHOUT NICK CIMILLO
Manhattan transfer Nick Cimillo has been such a huge addition to the Rutgers offense as he leads the club in batting average, home runs and OPS. However, Cimillo was out all of this week due to lower leg injury.
Cimillo is listed as day-to-day but Rutgers is hoping to get him back in the lineup quickly. Without Cimillo, Rutgers struggled to produce any offense through the first two games of the series. Though the first two games, Rutgers batted .156 with three extra base hits and struck out 19 times.
Now, the Scarlet Knights offense did wake up in the series finale as they scored ten runs on thirteen hits. Nonetheless, this Rutgers is more dangerous and powerful with Cimillo hitting in the middle of their order.
DID THE HYPE GET TO RUTGERS?
After being underrated and not being talked about, the Scarlet Knights got their respect as three college baseball media outlets ranked Rutgers in their Top 25 rankings. Collegiate Baseball Newspaper took it a step further and ranked Rutgers as the #8 team in the country.
Once that happened, Rutgers crushed Iona 19-1 before losing three straight. Was Rutgers’s winning streak going to last forever? Of course not, but the fact that Rutgers lost to Princeton, who only had fours wins on the season, was a tough pill to swallow.
Their upset loss to Princeton might have even effected them early in the Iowa series but Iowa is a quality team so it’s not like Rutgers lost two games against a weak opponent. However, the Scarlet Knights showed some fight on Sunday with a convincing 10-4 win and they will look to build off that win heading their matchups this week versus Hofstra and Ohio State.
