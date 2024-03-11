Rutgers Baseball suffered their first series loss of the year, as the Scarlet Knights won the first game on Friday, but were completely outclassed the rest of the way. The Scarlet Knights offense was completely nonexistent as they only scored four runs in two games. Here are three takeaways from the Rutgers weekend series versus the High Point Panthers.

OFFENSE STRUGGLES IN FINAL TWO GAMES OF SERIES....

The Rutgers offense has been highly productive for most of the 2024 season, but they struggled at the dish in their last two games, costing them the series versus High Point. In the second game of the series, the Scarlet Knights only scored two runs on four hits, as the Panthers starter, Gus Hodges went eight strong innings to even the series forcing a rubber match on Sunday. In the series finale, the Scarlet Knights offense hit a little bit better, but still struggled to put runs on the board. Rutgers only scored twice, both of which came in the ninth inning. Overall the Scarlet Knights have a tough week ahead of them and needs to regrow before facing off against North Carolina.

TONY SANTA-MARIA CONTINUES TO RAKE....

Redshirt sophomore third baseman Tony Santa Maria had another good weekend at the plate for the Scarlet Knights. He opened the series strong with a 2-for-4 performance including a two-run home run and a walk. After a hitless second game, Santa Maria had another productive Sunday going 3-for-4 including an RBI on a sacrifice fly in his last plate appearance in the loss. On the season, Santa Maria is slashing .364/.486/.745 with 20 hits, three doubles, a team-high six home runs, 20 RBIs, six walks, and a 1.231 OPS. Santa Maria is also tied for first for the Scarlet Knights in hit-by-pitches with nine.

CHRISTIAN COPPOLA FAILS TO GET OUT OF THE FIRST...