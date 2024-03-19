Rutgers Baseball bounced back this weekend, sweeping Delaware behind some high powered offense as they battled in game one, but won games two and three pretty comfortably. With that being said, here are three takeaways from the Rutgers weekend series versus Delaware.

THE OFFENSE HAD THEIR BEST SERIES OF THE SEASON...

The Scarlet Knights have hit well all season long, but this weekend was a bit different as they absolutely crushed the ball against the Blue Hens. Rutgers averaged over 18 runs per game and even scored 27 runs in a single game this weekend. The whole lineup had success at the plate this weekend, especially your usual top-hitting performers like Josh Kuroda-Grauer, Trevor Cohen, and Tony Santa Maria had big weekends against the Delaware pitching staff. Overall the Scarlet Knights were able to get some of their younger hitters some action too, as they also hit well in the series. On the season, Rutgers has a .330 team-batting average with a .908 team OPS and has stolen 39 bases this season.

PITCHING STAFF STRUGGLES CONTINUE IN DELAWARE SERIES...

While the Rutgers offense had a series to remember, their pitching staff didn’t dominate like their offense did. Now despite making some changes, the Scarlet Knights’ pitching staff had two awful pitching performances in the series. Justin Sinibaldi was moved into the Friday slot after looking very good to begin the season, but he had his struggles. Then there was former Freshman All-American Christian Coppola even up having a solid performance on the mound, but still walked six batters through five innings. After that, there was freshman pitcher Zack Konstantinovsky who was okay in the series finale, but didn’t pick up the win. Veteran Jake Marshall was excellent through three innings for Rutgers smoked Delaware 14-3 to complete the sweep.

TY DOUCETTE HAS A BREAKOUT SERIES....