Advertisement
News More News
premium-icon
ago football Edit

Three-star TE Charlie Wingifled talks Rutgers offer, recaps recent visit

Richie O'Leary • TheKnightReport
Publisher
@RivalsRichie

Rutgers Football has hosted a long list of key prospects so far this spring and recently the program extended an offer to three-star Class of 2025 tight end Charlie Wingfield.

The offer meant a lot to Wingfield, as the 6-foot-5, 225-pound tight end plays for Ramapo High School which is only located about an hour from campus.

“Coach Schiano brought me into his office and he offered me there. ," Wingfield told TKR. "He also talked about his direction for the future with his program and how they’re heading in the right direction."

NOT A RIVALS SUBSCRIBER? JOIN TODAY AND GET 30 DAYS FREE!

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement