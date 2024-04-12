Rutgers Football has hosted a long list of key prospects so far this spring and recently the program extended an offer to three-star Class of 2025 tight end Charlie Wingfield.

The offer meant a lot to Wingfield, as the 6-foot-5, 225-pound tight end plays for Ramapo High School which is only located about an hour from campus.

“Coach Schiano brought me into his office and he offered me there. ," Wingfield told TKR. "He also talked about his direction for the future with his program and how they’re heading in the right direction."