PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh
c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j
LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj
cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg
aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
Three-star TE Charlie Wingifled talks Rutgers offer, recaps recent visit
Richie O'Leary
•
TheKnightReport
Publisher
Rutgers Football has hosted a long list of key prospects so far this spring and recently the program extended an offer to three-star Class of 2025 tight end
Charlie Wingfield.
The offer meant a lot to Wingfield, as the 6-foot-5, 225-pound tight end plays for Ramapo High School which is only located about an hour from campus.
“Coach Schiano brought me into his office and he offered me there. ," Wingfield told TKR. "He also talked about his direction for the future with his program and how they’re heading in the right direction."
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
icn-check-mark
Created with Sketch.
Members-only forums
icn-check-mark
Created with Sketch.
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
icn-check-mark
Created with Sketch.
Exclusive highlights and interviews
icn-check-mark
Created with Sketch.
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
icn-check-mark
Created with Sketch.
Breaking recruiting news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