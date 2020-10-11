Three Rutgers Hoops targets to watch: West Coast Edition
While the East Coast consistently gets its props for producing some of the nation's premier basketball players, the West Coast shouldn't be discredited. Particularly in the state of California, fin...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news