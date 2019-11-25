On Monday morning, the Rutgers Football team lost a couple more players to the transfer portal as QB Artur Sitkowski, WR/TE Daevon Robinson and DT Malachi Burby have entered the transfer portal.

Sitkowski was rated a 5.7, three-star recruit who was ranked as the number 17 overall pro-style quarterback in the class of 2018. Rutgers was able to flip him from Miami late and in the end he chose Rutgers over 25 other offers.

Robinson was another late recruiting flip from NC State for the class of 2018. Out of high school, Robinson was rated as a 5.7, three-star athlete and chose Rutgers over the likes of 13 other offers (5 power five) from the likes of Baylor, Boston College, Coastal Carolina, Connecticut, Florida International, Kent State, UMass, NC State, Old Dominion, Temple, UCF, Virginia and Virginia Tech.





Burby was a former Wake Forest commit, who backed off his commitment for Demon Deacons back in September 2018 and committed to Rutgers two months later in October 2018. In the end he chose Rutgers over seven other offers.





These three guys now add the total number of transfers this year to six. These three guys will join the likes of RB Elijah Barnwell, WR/TE Jalen Jordan and WR/DB Zihir Lacewell in the portal.