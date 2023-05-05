Rutgers Baseball will hit the road this weekend for a three-game series versus Penn State at Bainton Field in Piscataway. The Nittany Lions have been solid this season, posting a 24-15 record along with a 6-8 record in Big Ten Conference play. With all that being said, here are three Penn State baseball players to watch this weekend versus Rutgers.

SHORTSTOP JAY HARRY

Shortstop Jay Harry has been playing very well for the Nittany Lions this season and is one of the few leaders in the Nittany Lions lineup and also one of the top middle infielders in the Big Ten. On the season, Harry is slashing .319/.400/.513 with a team-high 51 hits, eleven doubles, one triple, six home runs, 33 RBIs, and a .913 OPS. Harry also leads Penn State in hit-by-pitches with five. The New Jersey native is a talented hitter and has had some prior success against the Scarlet Knights. Harry is a left-handed hitting shortstop with good speed and can drive the ball to all fields.

RHP TRAVIS LUENSMANN

Junior RHP Travis Luensmann has been a solid option for Penn State in their weekend rotation and will likely be the Saturday starter against Rutgers in this weekend's series. On the season, he has made eleven appearances including six starts, posting a 6-3 record with a 3.58 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, a .222 opponent batting average, and 53 strikeouts in 50.1 innings pitched. Luensmann is a 6-foot-6, 234-pound right-handed pitcher with a three-pitch mix that includes a fastball, slider, and changeup. Also his fastball sits in the low-90s and tops out at 96 mph. He also has a good feel for his secondary pitches.

C THOMAS BRAMLEY