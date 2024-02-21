Rutgers Baseball is off to a hot start, as they swept Winthrop to start the season last weekend. However this weekend will be a bit of a different test, as they head back down south to take on Old Dominion in yet another three games series. Similar to the Scarlet Knights, the Monarchs are also coming off a sweep where they won all three of their games against George Washington last weekend. With that being said, let's take a look at three Monarchs to watch this weekend.

TV / STREAM - ESPN+ WHO - Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs. Old Dominion Monarchs WHERE - Bud Metheny Baseball Stadium (2,500) -- Norfolk, Virginia WHEN... -- Friday at 3:00pm ET -- Saturday at 2:00pm ET -- Sunday at 1:00pm ET

FIRST BASEMAN JAKE TICER

Senior infielder Ticer has some of the most raw power in college baseball. He is coming off a huge junior season in which he was one of the best hitters in the entire Sun Belt Conference, appearing 43 games (38 starts) and slashed .292/.453/.708 with 38 hits, six doubles, 16 home runs, 41 RBIs, 29 walks, 39 runs scored, and a 1.169 OPS. Ticer has light-tower power and also has a good plate approach. The Rutgers pitching staff must be careful with him at the plate, as he has that game-changer type of potential the Monarchs’ offense.

LHP BEN MOORE

Sophomore left-handed pitcher Ben Moore was one of the best relief pitchers in the Sun Belt Conference last season and is expected to be one of the most active arms for Old Dominion this season. In the 2023 season, Moore has made 21 appearances and one start while posting a 2-1 record to go along with a 1.88 ERA, 1.67 WHIP, and 24 strikeouts in 28.2 innings pitched. He also help opponents to a .293 batting average last season. The southpaw relief pitcher out of Maryland will most likely pitch against the Scarlet Knights this weekend at some point and he is the Monarchs best non-closer relief pitcher. He has already pitched once this season so far, throwing for two innings and allowed no hits, no runs, two walks, and two strikeouts.

SHORTSTOP KYLE EDWARDS