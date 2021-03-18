The Rutgers Scarlet Knights are finally home for the first time this season and will host the Ohio State Buckeyes for the first time since 2019.

The Buckeyes come into this series with a 5-3 record as they split a four-game weekend series between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights are off to a 4-4 start after splitting their series last weekend with the Maryland Terrapins. Rutgers dropped the first and last game of the series but swept the Terrapin in last Saturday’s doubleheader.

This series against the Ohio State Buckeyes will start a little later as their three-game series starts on Saturday and ends on Monday. Ohio State will be another tough test for the Scarlet Knights as the Buckeyes are one of the top teams in the Big Ten. Here are three Ohio State Buckeyes to watch for in their three-game series versus the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.

