Three Nebraska Cornhuskers to watch versus Rutgers Baseball this weekend

Rutgers Baseball will hit the road again for their next Big Ten three-game weekend series as they will travel to Lincoln, Nebraska to take on the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Nebraska enters this series with a 12-14 overall record, along with a 4-2 record in the Big Ten. So far they’ve only played against Michigan and Ohio State in conference play, so this series will be a good test for them. With that being said, here are three Nebraska players to watch this weekend versus Rutgers.

OF GARRETT ANGLIM

Redshirt-freshman outfielder Garrett Anglim has been a huge addition to the Cornhuskers lineup as he is leading the Nebraska Cornhuskers in batting. On the season, Anglim is slashing .324/.397.529 with 22 hits, eight doubles,three triples, 14 RBIs, three hit by pitches and two walks. Anglim is also second on the club in OPS with a .926. The Nevada native wasn’t originally a starter for the Cornhuskers but his hot start has forced the coaching staff to consistently put him in the lineup. Anglim has found a home in the middle of Nebraska’s lineup and will be counted on to drive insom runs against the Rutgers pitching staff.

RHP SHAY SCHANAMAN

Senior right-handed pitcher Shay Schanaman is the Friday night pitcher for the Cornhuskers and he’s been having an excellent senior season. The Nebraska native is looking to continue that success against the #1 offense in the Big Ten. On the season, Schanaman has made seven appearances with all of them being starts. He has also posted a 2-3 record with a 3.26 ERA, 1.16 ERA, 9.5 K/9 and a .194 opponent batting average. One issue Schanaman will need to improve on is his control. Schanaman has walked 18 batters and hit another five in his 38.2 innings pitched. His BB/9 is a 4.2which is a bit higher than usual. If Schanaman struggles to get ahead in counts and walks batters, it could be a very long and rough game for the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

C GARRETT EVERITT