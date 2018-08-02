More bad news has surfaced for the Rutgers football team, but it could have been worse.

In connection with the two recent dismissals of safety KJ Gray and Brendan DeVera, six other players will miss the start of this upcoming training camp, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Knight Report.

Redshirt junior transfer linebacker Malik Dixon, redshirt freshman linebacker Syhiem Simmons, redshirt freshman safety Edwin Lopez, redshirt freshman Naijee Jones, sophomore defensive end C.J. Onyechi, and redshirt junior cornerback Kobe Marfo will all be missing.

Dixon was slated for a potential starting role at the strongside linebacker spot in 2018 after coming over from Eastern Arizona Community College. He has two more years of eligibility after this year.

Simmons, Jones, and Lopez all sat out on the sidelines last seasons and were going to provide depth at their respective positions in the Scarlet Knights' upcoming campaign. Simmons has bulked up and was playing the SAM like Dixon while Lopez and Jones each had a chance to crack the two-deep at safety.

Onyechi was set to battle Elorm Lumor for the starting hybrid defensive end/linebacker position along the defensive line. He played in all 12 games -- mostly on special teams -- making eight tackles. Marfo played in one game which was against Morgan State and assisted on a tackle.

NJ Advance Media recently reported that several members of the team are being investigated for credit card fraud.

Third year head coach Chris Ash came on board to help restore order in the program that went off the rails under the former regime. While the situations are completely different than what went down then, this is just yet another blemish to the Rutgers brand.

Back in June, Gray was also charged in East Brunswick with numerous tickets, including for having an open container of alcohol. Although officially unreported until recently, The Knight Report did learn about this specific situation briefly last month.

