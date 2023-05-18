The Rutgers Scarlet Knights baseball team will complete their regular season on the road with a three-game series against the Minnesota Golden Gophers. The Scarlet Knights will start their series against Minnesota on Thursday night.

Minnesota has had very rough 2023 season. The Golden Gophers have a 15-33 record and are 8-13 in conference play. Here are three Minnesota Golden Gophers to watch this series versus Rutgers.

This is a key series for Rutgers as the postseason looms.





1. OF Brett Bateman

Junior outfielder Brett Bateman has been Minnesota’s most consistent hitter during the 2023 season. Bateman had a breakout season in 2022 but is having an even better junior season for the Golden Gophers.

During the 2023 season, Bateman is slashing .335/.436/.382 with 58 hits, eight doubles, 29 walks, and a .818 OPS. Bateman also leads Golden Gophers in stolen bases with seventeen swiped bags.

The left-handed hitting outfielder will be the leadoff hitter for the Golden Gophers against the Scarlet Knights. Minnesota will look at him to be the table setter for the rest of the lineup.





2. LHP Connor Wietgrefe

Sophomore left-handed pitcher Connor Wietgrefe has been Minnesota's most reliable relief pitcher this season. Minnesota has one of the worst pitching staffs in the Big Ten but Wietgrefe is a bright spot on their staff.

On the season, Wietgrefe has made 20 appearances. Wietgrefe has a 1-3 record with a 3.95 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, a .205 opponent batting average, and 55 strikeouts in 41 innings pitched. He also has a 3:1 strikeout-to-walk ratio.

The former JUCO transfer possesses a three-pitch mix that includes a fastball, slider, and changeup. Wietgrefe’s fastball sits in the upper-80s and tops out at 90 mph with late movement. He also has a good feel for his two secondary pitches.





3. OF Boston Merila

Junior outfielder Boston Merila is one of two Minnesota hitters that is batting .300 or higher. Merila is a contact hitter that has one of the lowest strikeout rates for the Golden Gophers.

On the season, Merila is slashing .319/.434/.399 with 52 hits, ten doubles, one home run, 18 RBIs, 18 walks, and a team-high .833 OPS. Merila also leads the Golden Gophers in hit-by-pitches with sixteen.

The switch-hitting outfielder is a talented hitter that will be counted on to produce by the Golden Gophers. The Scarlet Knights will need to pitch carefully to Merila this weekend as he can do a lot of damage and made an impact on the series.