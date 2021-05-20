The Rutgers Scarlet Knights return home after a difficult weekend series versus the Penn State Nittany Lions. Rutgers will take on the Michigan State Spartans in a three-game weekend series starting Friday.

The Michigan State Spartans go into this series with a 15-23 record which is one of the worst in the Big Ten Conference. However, the Spartans are coming off a nice weekend versus the Ohio State Buckeyes in which they took two out of three on the road.

Michigan State is more known as a pitching team rather than an offensive team due to their lack of power and overall offensive production. Here are three Michigan State Spartans to watch for versus the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.

